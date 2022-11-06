Azam Swati video: PTI senator never stayed SC Judges Rest House in Quetta: spox

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) spokesperson clarified on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati has never stayed at the judges rest house in Quetta, ARY News reported.

The SC spokesperson said that the press conference of PTI Senator Azam Swati is circulating on electronic and social media platforms. “It was allegedly said that the objectionable video was filmed in SC Judicial Lodges Quetta.”

“The SC Registrar’s Office administers the judges’ rest house in Quetta. It should be mentioned here that the judges’ rest house is being used to accommodate SC’s honourable sitting and former judges. Azam Swati has never stayed at SC’s judges’ rest house in Quetta.”

“As per the statement of Balochistan’s special branch, Swati stayed at Judicial Academy – Quetta. Balochistan Judicial Academy Quetta (Judicial Complex Quetta) is not under the control of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” concluded the top court’s spokesperson.

Yesterday, Swati, while breaking into tears during the presser, alleged that someone from an unknown number sent a private video of him and his wife to his daughter and wife.

“My daughter said that someone from an unknown number had sent her mother a video clip… and you are in that video,” said the PTI leader while describing the ordeal.

He claimed that his objectionable video was filmed at Judicial Academy Quetta where he stayed on the advice of the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani formed a 14-member special committee to probe the PTI Senator Azam Swati’s allegations of an objectionable video, which he claimed his wife had received.

The committee comprising Azam Naziz Tarar, Mohsin Aziz, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Faisal Sabzwari, Tahir Bizenjo, Shafique Tarin, Senator Mushtaque, Senator Qasim, Muzaffar Shah, Hidayatullah, Kamil Ali Agha and Dilawar Khan will investigate the matter and will submit a report within 30 days.

