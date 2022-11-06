Azam Swati case: Senate chairman forms 14-member committee

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has formed a 14-member special committee to probe the PTI Senator Azam Swati’s allegations of an objectionable video, which he claimed his wife had received, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The committee comprising Azam Naziz Tarar, Mohsin Aziz, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Faisal Sabzwari, Tahir Bizenjo, Shafique Tarin, Senator Mushtaque, Senator Qasim, Muzaffar Shah, Hidayatullah, Kamil Ali Agha and Dilawar Khan will investigate the matter and will submit a report within 30 days.

In a statement on Saturday, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani strongly condemned the privacy violation of Azam Swati, saying that Senator’s press conference had caused pain and the revelations about the videos are ‘unfortunate’.

“The PTI Senator is an honest and respectable personality”, Sanjrani said, noting that he made arrangements for them [Swati and his wife] at the Supreme Court’s judicial lodges in Quetta.

He maintained that all senators were respectable and like family without distinction. “As a Muslim and Baloch, I am well aware of moral values,” he said, announcing the formation of a committee to probe the release of the video.

Swati, while breaking into tears during the presser, alleged that someone from an unknown number sent a private video of him and his wife to his daughter and wife.

“My daughter said that her mother had been sent a video clip by someone from an unknown number… and you are in that video,” said the PTI leader while describing the ordeal.

