Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani remains unhurt in car accident

DI KHAN: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani escaped unhurt after his car lost control and met an accident near Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the Senate chairman was travelling to Dera Ismail (DI) Khan when his car lost control due to the failure of hydraulic brake system and met an accident.

Sources told ARY News that Sadiq Sanjrani was safe and remained unhurt in the accident. He was later shifted to another vehicle.

Federal Minister Talha Mehmood and Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidari were also travelling along with Sanjrani to attend the wedding ceremony of JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s nephews.

Earlier in Jan 2022, younger brother of Senate Chairman, Salaar Sanjrani died in a road accident in the Lasbela district of Balochistan on Saturday.

Police said that Salaar Sanjrani’s vehicle collided with an oil tanker near Lasbela’s Uthal city on Quetta-Karachi National Highway.

Family sources told ARY News that Salaar Sanjrani succumbed to serious wounds before being taken to Karachi for medical assistance.

