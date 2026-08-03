Senate Committee proceeds over cigarettes consignment seized by Customs

ISLAMABAD: The Senate standing committee for interior, discussed the issue of a consignment of smuggled cigarettes seized by the Customs department on Monday.

“It is being said that the senate committee has become disputed,” Senator Saifullah Abro chairing the session said.

“Senator Faisal’s relatives have been alleged of connection with illegal cigarettes scam,” committee’s chairman said. “I even don’t smoke cigarettes, what is my complicity in it,” senate body’s chairman asked.

Member Customs told the meeting that the customs officials have taken all trucks in custody. “We had informed the Motorways Police about the trucks carrying cigarettes consignment”, official said. “We had prior information about the smuggling of cigarettes”.

Senator Talha Mehmood said that the matter not belonging to the Customs jurisdiction. ” It is likely the smuggled cigarettes arrive from Afghanistan,” Customs official said.

“Pak-Afghan border has been closed, how could the consignment come from Afghanistan,” Senator Talha questioned.

“No name has been mentioned in the case, we have registered,” member customs replied.

“If it was a smuggled consignment, how it entered in Pakistan,” Senator Talha further questioned. “It is not the Customs’ case, it is a sales issue,” he remarked.

“FBI should inquire, why the news report run against the senator along with statements from the FBR and the motorway police,” committee’s chairman said.

The FIA should take an immediate action, he said while demanding the report mentioning the name of the senator who own these cigarettes.