Senate elections: ECP extends time for nomination papers’ filing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the time for filing nomination papers for Senate elections for the convenience of the candidates.

A spokesperson of the Election Commission said the candidates can now file their nomination papers with the concerned returning officers till six pm today.

Today is the last day for submission of nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections scheduled to take place on April 2.

More than 89 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the Senate’s 11 vacant seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the election commission said. Those filed nomination papers included Faisal Javed, Azam Swati and Talha Mehmood.

The People’s Party, MQM, PTI, and independent candidates have received nomination papers for 12 Senate vacancies in Sindh.

Former minister Faisal Vawda has also submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the upper house seat today.

Senate elections on 48 vacant seats will be held on April 02 in the National Assembly, Senate, and the four provincial assemblies.

According to the schedule, candidates can file their nomination papers till Saturday (today).

March 19th has been fixed for scrutiny of the nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on March 26th while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 27th March.