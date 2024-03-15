Senate elections: Ishaq Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were submitted on Friday to contest the technocrat seat reserved for Islamabad.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi, both central leaders of the PML-N and Members of the National Assembly, submitted nomination papers for former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as proposers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senate elections on 48 vacant seats will be held on April 2 in the National Assembly, Senate, and the four provincial assemblies. Nomination papers for Senate elections can be submitted by March 16.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECP issued a schedule for elections on 48 vacant seats of the Senate.

According to the schedule, polling will be held on the second of next month from 9 am to 4 pm. The candidates can file their nomination papers with the returning officers from tomorrow till Saturday.

Whereas the 19th of this month has been fixed for the scrutiny of nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on the 26th of this month whilst the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by the 27th of this month.

In the federal capital, members of the National Assembly will elect members of the Senate against one general seat and one seat for technocrats including Ulema.