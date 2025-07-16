Senate elections: PTI, opposition ‘in talks’ to elect all candidates unopposed

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), are engaged in discussions to ensure the unopposed election of 11 senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to numerical strength in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the ruling PTI is in position to secure six out of the 11 seats. The joint opposition comprising PML-N, JUI-F, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and others are expected to get their five candidates elected.

The sources privy to the development said that the PTI and opposition parties are ‘seriously’ considering to allow all candidates to be elected unopposed. They added that opposition parties, including PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F, have demanded five of these seats while the PTI is consulting with its leadership to finalise its strategy, with hopes of resolving the matter soon.

If an agreement is reached, candidates could be elected unopposed, avoiding a contested election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to hold Senate elections on 11 seats from KP on July 21. The elections will be held for seven general, two women, and as many technocrat/ulema seats from the province

KP Senate elections postponement

Citing the oath non-administering scandal and a related Peshawar High Court (PHC) judgment, the ECP had postponed the polls moments before the were to start on April 2.

Voting was initially planned for 48 Senate seats, including two Islamabad seats, 12 seats each from Punjab and Sindh, and 11 seats each from KP and Balochistan. Apart from Khyber Pakhtunkwa, the Senate elections were held in the National Assembly, and all other provincial assemblies.