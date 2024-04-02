Senate elections: Vawda wins; PPP secures 10 seats from Sindh

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bagged 10 out of 12 seats in the Senate elections from Sindh with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and independent candidate Faisal Vawda winning a seat each, ARY News reported.

As per the results announced by the returning officers, the PPP secured five general, two technocrats, one minority, and two women seats.

PPP’s Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Dost Ali Jaisar, Kazim Ali Shah, Masroor Hassan, and Nadeem Bhutto, MQM-P’s Aamir Chishtiand independent candidate Faisal Vawda were elected on general seats.

The PPP also bagged both seats of technocrats as its candidates Sarmad Ali and Zameer Ghamro emerged victorious. Poonjo Bheel of the PPP won the minority seat, while Rubina Qaimkhani and Quratul Ain Marri were elected to the two women’s seats.