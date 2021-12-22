Senate employee suspended for harassing Islamabad woman

ISLAMABAD: Senate employee, who allegedly harassed a woman in the federal capital, has been suspended a case was registered against him, ARY News reported.

A case was registered against him after a video of him allegedly harassing a woman in the federal capital went viral on social media.

Taking swift action, the Islamabad police took notice of the video, contacted the woman, and registered a case against the employee of Senate’s legislative branch.

The suspect, identified as Rana Azhar Siddique is a Grade 18 officer serving in the Senate of Pakistan.

The secretariat has also issued a notification of Siddique’s suspension on Wednesday night. The accused was suspended under Rule 5 (1) and (2) of the Civil Servants Rules 2020.

اطلاع ہے کہ اسلام آباد میں خواتین کو مارکیٹ میں چھیڑنے والا یہ شخص سینیٹ سیکرٹریٹ کا 18 ویں گریڈ کا افسر رانا اظہر ہے۔

اب تک اس کے خلاف کیا کارروائی ہوئی ہے؟@SenatePakistan @ICT_Police pic.twitter.com/BTn3vxMpE3 — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) December 22, 2021

In a video, which went viral on social media yesterday, a woman could be seen lashing out at a man about filming her without consent. The woman kept asking him to show the video, but the man refused to cooperate and ran away.

The woman, who posted the video on social media, in the first information report (FIR) said that she had stopped by an ATM in Islamabad, and the person started making a video of her.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

