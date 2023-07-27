Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thursday passed a bill proposing amendments to the Pakistan Army Act 1952, ARY News reported.

The bill was moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and was rushed through without being referred to a standing committee.

The bill includes a section regarding punishment for defaming army to two years and a fine.

The bill

According to the contents of the bill, unauthorized disclosure of information obtained in the interest of national security and interest in the official capacity will be severely punished for up to five years, the disclosure with the permission of the Army Chief or the empowered officer will not be punished.

سینیٹ میں آرمی ایکٹ 1952 میں ترمیم کا بل منظور#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/LQkVit4Wpj — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 27, 2023

The bill also said that officials that fall under the law will not be able to participate in political activities within two years of retirement, resignation or dismissal.

According to the bill, a person involved in electronic crime, whose purpose is to defame the Pakistan Army, will be prosecuted under electronic crime.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani opposed the bill and walkout from the upper house in protest. Raza Rabbani said that the Army Act Amendment Bill should be sent to the concerned Standing Committee.

“We were not provided even copies of the bill that just sailed through Senate,” he said and marked the day as black in the history of Pakistan’s parliament.

Senators from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also walked out of the proceedings.