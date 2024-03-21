Senate Polls: MQM-P session to discuss Vawda support, final candidates

KARACHI: The MQM-P has summoned its central adhoc committee meeting on Friday to discuss support for Faisl Vawda in Senate election, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources said that the session will consider over various options of support to Faisal Vawda in the Senate election.

The MQM-P meeting will also decide about the party’s final candidates for Senate, sources shared.

The party session will also take decision about the party’s priority with regard to candidates in the election of the upper house scheduled on April 02.

It is to be mentioned here that the MQM’s two MPAs had proposed and seconded nomination papers of Vawda for Senate election.

The party had recently also expressed its willingness to see former federal minister Faisal Vawda join its ranks.

MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui while speaking to media in Karachi recently said, “We had invited him to join the party in the past”.

Rauf Siddiqui, who is himself a candidate for Senate election, said the party has fielded a total of eight candidates for the upper house.