Senate polls: PPP, MQM-P MPAs to vote for Faisal Vawda

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmakers will vote for former federal minister Faisal Vawda in April 2 Senate polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, PPP has directed six Sindh Assembly lawmakers to vote for Vawda while the former PTI leader has also support of 17 MQM-Pakistan MPAs.

The PPP’s support will pave for Vawda to emerge victorious in the general seat of the Senate.

Moreover, the PPP will be able to emerge victorious on five general seats out of the seven after voting for Vawda. MQM-P’s two MPAs had proposed and seconded nomination papers of Vawda for Senate election.

The polling for 12 Senate seats in the Sindh Assembly will be held on April 2.

PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have decided against voting in the Senate elections from Sindh.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all preparations for conducting nationwide Senate elections on April 2.

Polling will be held in the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Ballot papers in four different colors have been printed for the Senate elections. White papers will be used for general seats, green for technocrat seats, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats.

Additionally, the transportation of election materials to returning officers has been completed.

Returning officers have already issued the final list of the candidates contesting elections on 48 vacant seats of the Senate.

The elections were scheduled for 29 general seats, eight seats for women, nine seats for technocrats/Ulema, and two seats for non-Muslims.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 147 candidates submitted their nomination papers for these vacant seats.

Out of these, 18 elected unopposed, seven are from Punjab’s general seats. Similarly, in Balochistan, senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two Ulema/technocrat seats have won without any opposition.

In total, 59 candidates are vying for the vacant seats.