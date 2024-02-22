‘Senate, presidential elections to be held in March’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled Senate and presidential elections in March 2024, ARY News reported citing well-known sources.

According to details, polling for the Senate elections will be held in the first or second week of March followed by the presidential elections. As per the proposed schedule for the Senate elections, the polling would be held before March 10.

The ECP sources said that the schedule for Senate elections is likely to be issued soon. The schedule of the presidential election will be released after the approval of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as well as the ECP members.

The proposed schedules have been sent to the CEC and ECP members for approval. It is pertinent to mention here that 52 Senators will retire on March 11 after the completion of their six-year term.

Earlier on February 21, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) announced Asif Ali Zardari as a joint candidate for the presidential elections.

While addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister.

Bilawal also said that the PML-N would support his father Asif Ali Zardari for the president’s slot. “Asif Zardari would be our joint candidate for president,” he said, adding that they all want to work according to the hopes of the people.

He said that that both parties are going to form the coalition government and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister, praying that they would succeed in solving the problems of Pakistan.