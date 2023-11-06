Senate rejects PTI Senator’s resolution

ISLAMABAD: The Senate rejected a resolution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Sania Nishtar for setting up a cross-sectoral task force to identify gaps in financing for the food system, ARY News reported.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on behalf of the minister concerned, urged the mover to defer the resolution as the minister wanted to respond to it personally.

He said that the minister could not attend the session due to some government obligations. However, Senator Sania Nishtar insisted to proceed with the resolution and called for a vote.

The outcome of the vote showed that only 11 senators voted in favour and 22 against the resolution.

On November 1, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appointed Barrister Ali Zafar as its new parliamentary leader in the Senate.

A circular was also issued by the Senate secretariat in this connection, nominating Ali Zafar as PTI’s new parliamentary leader in the upper house.

The development came after PTI chief had approved Zafar’s appointment as the parliamentary leader in the upper house of the Parliament.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub issued a notification in this regard.