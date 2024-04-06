Senate session likely on April 09, sources say

ISLAMABAD: Preparations are underway to summon the first session of the Senate on April 09 after recent election of the house, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

The newly elected senators will take oath in the Senate session, while the chairman and deputy chairman’s election will be held on the same day, sources.

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has signed the summary of appointing Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the presiding officer of the senate session on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Thursday nominated former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani as its candidate for the Senate Chairman office.

The election body has notified 37 candidates elected on the Senate seats in recent election.

The Senate elections on 11 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly remain pending.

The election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate, in the absence of 11 members on KP seats, would raise questions on the credibility of this process, analysts said.

No election schedule issued yet for the Senate election on 11 vacant seats of KP.