Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Web Desk

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi appointed president of PTI South Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Senator Aon Abbas Buppi as the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab chapter, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PTI chief organiser Senator Saifullah Niazi issued a notification regarding the appointment of Aon Abbas Buppi as the president of the party’s South Punjab chapter.

Aon Abbas said in a statement that he was grateful to the PTI central leadership for giving him an important responsibility.

He aimed to organise Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in South Punjab in accordance with the vision of PM Imran Khan.

In April, PM Imran Khan had announced to bring a constitutional amendment for the formation of South Punjab province.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the South Punjab secretariat, Imran Khan had said that South Punjab would become a province and for that, they would move towards bringing a constitutional amendment in the Parliament.

He had said that it has been decided that South Punjab would get its job quota as per its population.

