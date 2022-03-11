Parliament Lodges: Senator Kamran Murtaza seeks registration of case against Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza has submitted an application with Secretariat Police Station, seeking registration of a case against Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported on Friday.

A heavy contingent of police raided the parliamentarians’ lodgings Thursday evening to expel members of the Ansarul Islam – the volunteer force of the JUI-F, who were present there to provide security to opposition lawmakers.

Two dozen volunteers were arrested during the operation. A number of legislators also courted arrest in a protest against the police action.

In an application, the JUI-F senator claimed that Islamabad police broke the door of MNAs lodge and forcefully entered into rooms.

He further said that the assistant deputy commissioner was also present along with the police.

Kamran Murtaza maintained that police tortured lawmakers at the behest of ADC, DIG and interior minister, therefore a case against them should be registered.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police on Friday morning have set free all workers of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), who were arrested during yesterday’s operation at the Parliament Lodges.

In a statement late Thursday night, the Aabpara police said they have released all the arrested workers of the JUI-F. No lawmaker was arrested by the police, they said.

