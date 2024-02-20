27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Senator Mushtaq demands CEC resignation, election probe

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat Islami’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmed has demanded initiating treason and breach of constitution proceedings against the chief election commissioner while demanding his resignation.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate JI Senator said,”those involved in election rigging are culprits of the nation”.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that the bullet has abducted the ballot.

“The election commission should ask for forgiveness from the nation and the CEC must tender resignation,” he said.

Senator Mushtaq demanded proceedings against the CEC under the Article 6 of the constitution.

He demanded formation of an empowered judicial commission for election probe. “The judicial commission should initiate countrywide inquiry on the basis of form 45,” he suggested.

JI senator demanded withdrawal of the funds for expenditure in general elections adding that those involved in rigging playing with the national security and solidarity.

He said the shutdown of the Internet exposed that the elections were not conducted fairly. “Twitter (X) shutdown indicated that ‘there is something in the bottom’.

