Senator Raza Rabbani demands Rs10,000 hike in EOBI pension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani has demanded to make Rs10,000 hike in the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Raza Rabbani said that the budget 2023-24 was a unique budget in many aspects. “IMF [International Monetary Fund] is also imposing unique conditions on Pakistan.”

“Despite fulfilment of all pre-conditions, the IMF agreement is not signed yet. IMF has always forwarded the goal post and the institution is also part of the international imperialism,” criticised the senator.

Senator Rabbani claimed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was deliberately put on the back burner and a campaign was commenced against it.

“It seems that the IMF agreement would not be signed. Everyone knows about the regional situation. The payment for Russian oil was made in Chinese currency. Pakistan will have to come out of the clutches of the IMF and the global imperialists.”

He demanded a Rs10,000 hike in the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensions.