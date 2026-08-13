Senators demand inquiry into conditions aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats demanded answers Wednesday about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, following reports of food shortages, broken plumbing and mental health crises during the aircraft carrier’s record-setting deployment.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Wednesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal called for the Navy to account for conditions aboard the aircraft carrier, which “has been deployed more than 250 days” without coming ashore “in over 200 days, setting a record for consecutive days at sea.”

Blumenthal voiced concern for such extended deployments, noting “widespread reports of shortages of basic supplies, water contamination, plumbing issues, deteriorating mental health, deck safety concerns” and other problems aboard the Lincoln.

Senator Ruben Gallego called for “an official oversight visit with the bipartisan Senate Delegation to the USS Lincoln to investigate the reported alarming conditions,” in a post on X.

The USS Abraham Lincoln departed San Diego, California on November 21, 2025 for duty in the South China Sea and was rerouted to the Middle East before US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began February 28.

In two recent meetings, family members clashed with Navy leadership over the difficult conditions — including food shortages — faced by the 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard the Lincoln and demanded to know when loved ones would return home, MSNOW reported.

Some reported severe mental health issues and attempted suicides on board.

“The stories of crew members threatening to jump off the ship are a frightening alarm bell as to how bad the situation has become: moldy showers, sporadic hot water, rationed meals and soap, broken toilets, and grueling 12- to 16-hour shifts with no days off,” Gallego wrote in his post Wednesday, adding that he has served in active duty himself.

“The way (US President Donald Trump) is treating our service members as he carries out this illegal war is not just disgusting, it’s dangerous.”

The US Navy did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.