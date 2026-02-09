Send Help: Rachel McAdams' film overperforms at box office

Sam Raimi made his horror directing comeback on January 30th with Send Help, marking the end of a fifteen-year hiatus from the genre and viewers just flocked to see the Rachel McAdams starrer, making it the first major genre win of 2026.

Send Help exceeded expectations by debuting with a domestic total of $20 million, surpassing initial projections of $14–17 million. This strong performance helped the horror genre recover from a dismal start to the year and guaranteed Raimi’s film the top spot at the box office. With an additional $7.2 million from international markets, the film’s global opening total reached a healthy $27.2 million.

The film has also been a critical success, currently holding an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Rachel McAdams’s lead performance has been hailed as “scene-stealing,” and the film has received accolades for its satirical take on the conventional survival horror genre.

Ultimately, Send Help represents a triumphant return for Raimi. Its box office success serves as evidence of his enduring appeal, and the film is anticipated to maintain strong momentum over the coming weeks.

Earlier on Sunday, director Sam Raimi said he believes Rachel McAdams was underutilised in Marvel’s 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, reflecting on their collaboration as he discussed working with the actress again in his latest project, Send Help.

Speaking about his survival thriller Send Help, Raimi explained that his experience with Rachel McAdams on the Doctor Strange sequel influenced his decision to cast her in a different and more demanding role.

The director indicated he had intended to collaborate with Rachel McAdams again after observing her abilities during the earlier production.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Rachel McAdams portrayed Dr. Christine Palmer, the former partner of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange.