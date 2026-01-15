Senegal snatch late winner to down Egypt and reach Cup of Nations final

TANGIER, Morocco—Sadio Mane thrashed home a dramatic winner 12 minutes from full time to send Senegal into the Africa Cup of Nations final after they edged Egypt 1-0 in a tense last-four encounter on Wednesday.

It was as much as Senegal deserved after they dominated the match, with Egypt not having any shots at goal or even forcing a corner before they conceded.

Senegal found it tough, however, to break down a resolute Egypt defense, and it was only a fortuitous deflection that set up Mane’s chance.

But his shot from the edge of the area was worthy of winning any match and sent Senegal through to take on either hosts Morocco or Nigeria in Sunday’s final.