Senior journalist shot dead in Balochistan’s Mastung

MASTUNG: In a horrific incident, a senior journalist Nisar Lehri has been shot dead in Gul Kand area of Mastung Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the police officials confirmed the incident, saying that the Press Club secretary Nisar Lehri was killed over a land dispute.

President of the Press Club Faiz Durani demanded immediate arrest of the culprits whereas SP Mastung stated that raid are being conducted to arrest the killers of the Nisar Lehri.

Last month, unidentified armed men shot dead a local journalist in Ghotki, Sindh.

Bachal Ghuniyo, a local journalist associated with Awaz Tv was killed in an attack by unidentified armed men in Rawanti, Ghotki. The assistants after killing the journalist fled safely.

The body of the slain journalist was moved to Ubauro Hospital. Police said the cause behind the killing might be an ‘old enmity’.

Recently, another journalist named Nasrullah Gadani was also shot dead in Ghotki.

Gadani suffered serious gunshot wounds in an attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district in May.

The incident took place when Nasrullah Gadani was going from his home to Mirpur Mathelo Press Club. Armed men in a car opened fire at the journalist at Jarwar Road near Deen Shah and fled from the scene.

Nasrullah Gadani sustained bullet wounds and was carried to Mirpur Mathelo DHQ hospital for medical attendance. He was later shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, for surgery. Gadani was shifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi, later. However, he breathed his last on Friday morning.