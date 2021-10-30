Senior Pakistan Army officials visit families of police martyrs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Senior officials of the Pakistan Army have visited the families of police martyrs besides also meeting cops who got injured recently, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the senior officials visited the residences of the police martyrs including ASI Muhammad Akbar resident of Pattoki, police constable Ghulam Rasool of Kasur, police constable Muhammad Ayub of Narang Mandi, police constable Khalid Javed of Pasrur.

The army’s media wing further shared that officers visited the homes of martyrs to pay homage for their sacrifices, offered Fateha and also rendered financial assistance, on behalf of Pakistan Army, to the bereaved families.

“The officers also visited injured police officials and inquired about their well being,” it said.

On Friday, National Security Committee (NSC) meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan mulled over the ongoing situation in the aftermath of a violent protest from outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that had resulted in the martyrdom of multiple cops and destruction of public and private property.

The 35th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) at the PM House was attended by relevant federal cabinet members, National Security Adviser, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all three Services Chiefs, DGs of ISI, IB and FIA, and senior civil and military officers.

The committee praised the police for their professionalism and restraint despite being directly targeted and suffering casualties, including four martyrs and over four hundred injured but warned that the state’s restraint should not be seen as a sign of weakness.

