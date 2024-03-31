Senior police officials go on leave after ‘junior’ appointed as Islamabad IG

ISLAMABAD: As many as three senior deputy inspector generals (DIGs) of Islamabad police went on leave after a junior officer was appointed as inspector general of the capital city, ARY News reported.

DIG Awais Malik, DIG Hassan Raza and DIG Shoaib Janbaz were among the high-ranking officials who went on leave following the change of command in the Islamabad police.

The federal government on March 29 appointed Ali Nasir Rizvi as Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police. He replaced Akbar Nasir who was directed to report to Establishment Division.

A grad 20 officer, the newly-appointed IG Islamabad has served as DIG Operations Lahore.

Before leaving the post, former IG Abar Nasir had also promoted at least 14 inspectors to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posts.

The notification of the promotions was issued following the approval from the Departmental Promotion Committee.

Those promoted included Muhammad Sharif, Asadullah Mangi, Shamil Ahmed, Kamal Malik, Dilawar Khan and Zulfikar Ali.

Meanwhile, sources said that one of the DIGs who went on leave attempted to get posting in the Railways police.