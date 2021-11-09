Senior Sindh police officers transferred to Punjab, KP

KARACHI: Senior police officers who have been serving in the Sindh police for years were transferred on Tuesday under the government’s new rotation policy, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, key deputy inspector-generals (DIGs), deployed in Sindh for several years have been transferred to other provinces of the country.

Under the government’s rotation policy, these officers will not be able to get postings back in Sindh for the next two years.

According to the notification, DIG Maqsood Ahmed has been transferred to Punjab, while Naeem Ahmed Sheikh, who was serving as DIG Special Branch, was also transferred to Punjab.

Moreover, Saqib Ismail was also transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while DIG Siddiqui, who was serving as DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The services of Javed Sheikh have been handed over to Punjab, according to a notification.

