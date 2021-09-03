Sensitive and personal: Feroze Khan about his connection with his Sheikh

Feroze Khan has made it known that he will not be tolerating any jokes and jibes about his spiritual relationship with his Sheikh.

Appearing on a talk show recently, Feroze firmly reprimanded the host Tabish Hashmi after he took a jibe at Feroze’s spiritual journey – while talking about his past relationships, Feroze dove into preaching the importance of staying true, at which Tabish joked, “I’ll make you my Sheikh from today onwards…”

This did not sit well with Feroze who put his foot down before the joke could go any further. “We will not joke about this at all, I’m sensitive about it,” he said, pointing his finger at Tabish.

He then turned to the camera to address viewers directly and said, “Yeh bhi Sheikh ne bola, wo bhi Sheikh ne bola (Sheikh said this, Sheikh said that…) This is not a joke for anyone.”

“It is my personal thing and I think it was stupid of me to share something so personal on such a platform (social media) because you don’t direct somebody like that. I respect that person. This is sensitive and very personal to me,” Feroze further reiterated.

Feroze’s connection with his Sheikh has been much talked about ever since he talked about leaving the showbiz industry back in 2020.

Taking to Twitter in March 2020, Feroze had announced that he had decided to use the media platform for spreading the teaching of Islam. read more

“I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah, Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones,” he had said.

He then rescinded his decision in December 2020, saying that his Sheikh had advised him to not quit the entertainment industry. He was recently seen in ARY Digital’s Ishqiya.