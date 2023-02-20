Separate plea filed in SC for election date in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Another plea seeking election dates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported on Monday.

The joint plea was moved by the speakers of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and the former MPAs.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) governors, president, Punjab and KP caretaker governments, law ministry, and others have been made respondents in the plea.

More than a month has passed since the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies, but the governors are not announcing the dates for the by-elections, the plea stated.

The Supreme Court has been asked to pass orders for the announcement of the election date as the governors are not announcing the same as per constitutional requirements.

Read more: ECP challenges LHC’s verdict on Punjab election date

It may be noted that the LHC has ordered the ECP to hold elections in Punjab within 90 days, while the plea seeking election date in KP is being heard by the Peshawar High Court.

In a 16-page verdict, the Lahore High Court ordered the election commission for organising by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

The LHC directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule in accordance with the Constitution. It further stated that the elections should be conducted within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

