Sequel of 'Game of Thrones' receives green signals

The sequel to Game of Thrones has received a green light for on-screen adaptation. It might spoil the upcoming novel “The Winds of Winter”.

In recent news, after the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019, its prequel, House of the Dragon, has been the biggest success so far, and is scheduled to air its third season in summer 2026.

Along with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George R.R. Martin’s short novellas, is set to premiere in January 2026.

In November 2025, Martin revealed that several other Game of Thrones projects are currently in the early stages of development, as the franchise plans to expand, a detailed work on five or six programmes being worked on.

However, according to rumours, one or more of these sequels might be released before the launch of the original book series.

Martin has been writing the sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter, since 2011, which is still left to be completed.

The original cast of Game of Thrones included Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and many more. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon starred Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke.

The storyline follows a noble family fighting for the Iron Throne. The story is set in the fictional place of Westeros and Essos, which witnesses war amongst the Starks, Lannisters and Targaryens.

Simultaneously, a supernatural threat is rising in the North, and the White Walkers have terrified the entire humanity.