Serena Williams announces retirement from Tennis

American Tennis star Serena Williams announced she would retire from playing tennis after US open which begins later this month.

During a recent article which she penned for an international magazine, the 23 times Grand Slam winner noted that she never liked the word ‘retirement’ and would rather put forward her next move as ‘evolution’.

Williams, 40, announced in her writing, “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams in the piece also mentioned that she had ‘quietly’ started a venture capital firm called ‘Serena Ventures’ before beginning her family in 2017, and noted that she wants to grow that family now.

“My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks,” read the Instagram post by Williams about her farewell cover story.

Williams, who throughout her illustrious career, has claimed 73 single titles including 23 Grand Slam trophies, won the last one at Australia Open before taking her maternity break in 2017.

Since her return to the sport in the following year, Williams has reached the finals of Grand Slam for four times, however, fell short to equal the record held by Margaret Court in Tennis history with 24 majors.

Now that she has announced to play for one last time later this month in the US Open, Williams has one last chance to get the ‘GOAT’ [Greatest of all time] title to herself.

