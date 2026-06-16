Serena Williams defeated in Berlin ahead of Wimbledon return

Serena Williams suffered a straight sets defeat in the Berlin Open doubles on Tuesday, hours after the confirmation of her return to Wimbledon to play alongside her older sister Venus.

Williams and Czech doubles partner Karolina Muchova fell to Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos and Erin Routliffe, of New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.

The duo lost the opening set after Williams was broken in her second service game.

They were broken on Muchova’s serve midway through the second set and failed to find a way back into the contest.

“I felt pretty good out there. I felt actually more nimble and more sturdy and quicker than the first match in Queens,” Williams said after the match.

“I felt overall pretty good, just physically and quickness. I think you need a lot of quickness on grass.”

The match was the 44-year-old Williams’ second after her shock comeback announcement earlier in June.

She won her first match back at Queen’s Club last Monday, but her tournament ended due to an injury to doubles partner Victoria Mboko.

Asked about choosing Muchova as a doubles partner, Williams laughed and said: “Czech players have given me nothing but trouble throughout my whole career.

“So if you can’t beat them, join them.”

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion stepped away from tennis in 2022 but announced a comeback earlier in June, saying her decision came from a desire to play in front of her two young daughters.

Showing glimpses of the powerful game that allowed her to dominate women’s tennis for two decades, Williams understandably lacked rhythm, particularly early, after a near four-year absence.

She got better as the match went on, improving her footwork and showing the powerful serve and trademark forehand which were cornerstones of her game.

With one final singles wildcard slot remaining for Wimbledon, which starts on June 29, but Williams shot down speculation she could also make an individual return.

“You think I’m ready for singles?” Williams asked reporters. “I need to get to work.”

The last of her 23 Grand Slam victories came in the 2017 Australian Open. She last won Wimbledon in 2016.

The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, including six at Wimbledon.