Servants rob over 15 mln valuables from Defence house

KARACHI: Domestic servants deprived a family of over 15 million valuables in a robbery at a house of Khayaban e Rahat in DHA, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two servants of the house in Defence Housing Authority, Phase VII plundered cash, jewelry and other valuables after tying the woman of the house.

The accused robbed jewelry having value of around 10 million and five millions cash from the DHA house along with precious watches and other valuables.

They also taken a machine-gun, pistol and a double-cabin vehicle car from the house. “The double-cabin car was recovered from the highway,” police officials said.

The family has been settled in the overseas, police said. Police further inquiring into the heist.

In a recent robbery at a traffic signal of Sunset Boulevard in Defence, the victim family in a car and the alleged robbers exchanged fire which resulted injuries to scores of people including a passerby.

The robbers attempted to rob the car which was stopped at red signal, as soon as the suspects tried to flee from the scene the man in the car opened fire from a gun at them injuring at least one.

The injured suspect was caught by the police, who also recovered the looted valuables from them, while another robber on the bike fled from the scene.

