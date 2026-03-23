Services Chiefs extend congratulations to Nation on Pakistan Day

On the auspicious occasion of the 86th anniversary of Pakistan Day, all three services chiefs Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, COAS & CDF; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, extend their heartfelt congratulations to the nation.

The 23rd of March 1940 stands out as a defining moment in our history as the day that crystallized our collective vision and set the course for the creation of an independent homeland.

Rooted in faith, guided by hope, and strengthened by resilience, this day epitomizes the unwavering resolve of the people of Pakistan. By the grace of Almighty Allah, our nation continues to progress under the banner of democracy, upholding the eternal principles of Islam.

With steadfast determination and divine guidance, Pakistan remains resolute in strengthening its democratic institutions, ensuring national security, and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.

At a time when our nation continues to confront the menace of terrorism and extremism, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, alongside our resilient people and law enforcement agencies, remain united and unwavering in our resolve to eradicate the threats to Pakistan’s security.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, ever vigilant and steadfast, reaffirm their enduring commitment to defending our sacred frontiers, protecting national sovereignty, and maintaining internal security against all forms of aggression and terrorism.

Today, Pakistan stands as a responsible and principled member of the global community— advocating peace, stability, and cooperation across the globe. As one united nation, we move forward with eternal hope, unmatched resilience, and an unshakeable commitment to enduring prosperity.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad

Pakistan Paindabad