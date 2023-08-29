Services Hospital’s junior clerk turns out to be a millionaire

LAHORE: A junior clerk of the Services Hospital Lahore namely Arshad Butt turned out to be a millionaire, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ACE launched a probe against the Punjab Paramedical Staff Association President Arshad Butt who had been appointed as a junior clerk – Grade IV government employee – in Services Hospital Lahore on the basis of fake degrees.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the junior clerk is a millionaire whose monthly salary is just Rs57,000. The ACE investigators obtained five-year records of the accused.

During the past eight months, transactions worth Rs11 million were made into his bank account. Additionally, the accused owns an 18 kanal and 18 marlas land commercial property, whereas, two houses are under his wife’s ownership.

Further investigation revealed that Arshad Butt has also established a private laboratory near the Services Hospital in the Shadman area.

“An employee of the government hospital namely Abdus Samad is tasked to bring the patients to Butt’s private lab for sample collections. Later, the samples were tested at the Services Hospital’s laboratory at the government’s expense.”

A few days ago, the Punjab Paramedical Staff Association president was arrested by the ACE after registering a corruption case.

Moreover, the government employee is also facing allegations of appointing blue-eyed persons to different departments of the hospital.

During the probe, it emerged that Butt had also been possessing fake stamps of the hospital’s medical superintendent (MS) and DMS.

Moreover, the accused employee had also been receiving bribes worth millions from hundreds of permanently absent workers which they paid from their salaries without coming to the hospital.

A senior special judge anti-corruption Khalid Mehmood Bhatti had suspended the bail of the accused.