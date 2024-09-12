‘Services of social media platform X restored in Pakistan’

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has been restored for users across country, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday.

PTA’s lawyer Ahsan Imam informed the court that the authority has withdrawn its notification regarding the suspension of X services (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan.

The PTA lawyer submitted the response after SHC sought the authority’s stance on the X ban in Pakistan.

Following the PTA lawyer’s reply, the high court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Earlier, on April 17, the Sindh High Court directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its letter regarding the suspension of social media platform Twitter, within one week.

It is recalled that the ban on X was originally placed back in February after general elections 2024.