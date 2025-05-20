Netflix becomes the new global home for Sesame Street

Netflix has announced that it is teaming up with Sesame Workshop, the company behind the beloved children’s programme Sesame Street.

Starting later this year with Season 56, Netflix will become the new global home for new episodes of Sesame Street.

As part of the deal, Netflix will have exclusive worldwide streaming rights to all future episodes. It will also gain access to 90 hours of past episodes.

In addition, Netflix now has the rights to create video games based on Sesame Street and its spin-off, Sesame Street Mecha Builders.

N IS FOR NETFLIX! Sesame Street is joining the Netflix family! Brand new episodes — as well as past seasons — will premiere later this year. pic.twitter.com/SMEqHm29a2 — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2025

Fans in the United States need not worry, new episodes of Sesame Street will still be shown on PBS stations and PBS Kids platforms at the same time as Netflix.

This move keeps the long-standing 50-year partnership between Sesame Street and PBS alive.

To celebrate the new partnership, Netflix released a fun video of Cookie Monster taking a bite out of the Netflix “N” logo.

This change follows the end of show’s previous streaming deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which did not renew its contract to air the show on Max (formerly HBO Max).

The upcoming season of the Sesame Street will bring some fresh updates. Each episode will now focus on a single 11-minute story, which promises more heart and humour.

A new animated section called Tales from 123 will take viewers inside the famous apartment building where Elmo, Cookie Monster, and other characters live.

Classic segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck will also return, along with new interactive features including Cookie Monster’s Cookie Cart and Abby Cadabby’s Fairy Garden.

Behind the scenes, Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings are back as executive producers. Halcyon Person, known for her work on other Netflix children’s shows, will join them as head writer.

With Sesame Street joining popular Netflix shows like Gabby’s Dollhouse, CoComelon Lane, and Leo, the platform is growing its library of family-friendly content.

Sesame Street’s move to Netflix marks a major new chapter for the show, promising fun and learning for a whole new generation of young viewers.