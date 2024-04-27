29.9 C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Session judge kidnapped from DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Session Judge Shakirullah Marwat has been kidnapped by unknown assailants from the edge of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the reports, the judge’s guard and the driver were left unharmed while his vehicle was ablaze.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has taken notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take immediate action to ensure the safe recovery of the judge. The police launched a search operation to recover Shakirullah Marwat.

CM Gandapur termed the incident as highly condemnable and regrettable, assuring that all available resources would be utilised for the safe recovery of the judge. He said that those involved in the kidnapping would not be spared and taken to task.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed concern over the incident. He asked as to why the government has failed to ensure the safety of citizens, including a session judge.

