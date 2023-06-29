31.9 C
Sessions Judge among other family members drowned in dam

JHELUM: Sessions Judge Sheikh Mubeen Kayani along with his two sons and brother-in-law drowned in Raja Khalid Dam in Jhelum city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Additional district and session judge Mubeen Kayani – who was posted in Muzaffargarh – along with his two sons and brother-in-law visited Raja Khalid Dam in Jhelum for swimming.

However, the judge along with his family members drowned in the dam. Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the victims.

In a statement, the police said that the bodies have been shifted to a private hospital while further investigation was underway.

