Seth Rogen got emotional during the premiere, reflecting on his decade-long struggle for the film Tangles.

On May 14, Seth Rogen, along with his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, co-produced the animated film about Alzheimer’s disease that made it to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 on May 14, it moved everyone to tears in the house.

During the after-party of the French fest, Seth, who is also a voice actor in the film, told People that he “was crying a lot throughout the entire thing.”

​The Emmy winner explained, “I’ve seen the movie, obviously, a lot of times, but that was the first time I’ve seen it not on my laptop computer with Lauren sitting beside me in our living room.” It is pertinent to mention that the plot of the film holds a deep personal connection for Seth as his late mother-in-law, Lauren’s mother, Adele, was also diagnosed with genetic early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Watching the “finished” version of the film with an audience was a lot more intense for Seth. The couple was spotted wiping their tears in a video posted on social media after Tangles received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The comedian and actor further added, “I’m just glad the movie is effective and works. We’ve been working on it for like 10 years. To watch it with a big group of people is a very lovely feeling. And that it seems to have emotionally impacted them, it’s very nice.”

​As per the website of the National Institute on Aging, “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, a brain disorder that slowly destroys a person’s memory and thinking skills.”