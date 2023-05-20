Seven arrested for renting mobile phones to children in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Seven individuals have been arrested in the Faqirabad area of Peshawar for their involvement in a business of renting mobile phones to underage children, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, a video of a business involving renting mobile phones to children in Faqirabad area for Rs. 60 per hour has gone viral in which the underage children can be seen using mobile phones at the shop.

Police arrested 7 persons in #Peshawar who were giving mobile phones on rent to minors in a shop. Minors were playing #PUBG and watching unethical videos. pic.twitter.com/bqW1eUWTCu — Amjad Alam Khan (@amjadalamk) May 20, 2023

In a statement the police officials stated that the seven individuals involved in renting mobile phones to children have been arrested in the Faqirabad area of Peshawar. The suspects were encouraging children to play PUBG games and engage in other inappropriate activities online.

The police authorities revealed that during the operations, two shops were sealed, and 23 mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the individuals.