Seven candidates return unopposed on Punjab’s Senate seats

LAHORE: Seven Senate candidates from Punjab including Mohsin Naqvi have returned unopposed, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Seven candidates for Senate’s general seats from Punjab have elected unopposed including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mehmood, Talal Chaudhry, have elected unopposed.

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi of the ruling coalition has also been elected.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s Hamid Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas have been elected on the Senate’s general seats.

Senate candidates Waleed Iqbal, Shahzad Waseem, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Musadik Masood Malik and Omar Sarfraz Cheema withdrawn their nomination papers for the Senate election.

The nomination papers of 12 candidates were approved for the election on 7 general seats of Senate from Punjab after scrutiny.

Now the elections will only be held on five seats from Punjab including two technocrat seats, two women-reserved seats and one minority seat.

The polling for Senate elections on vacant seats of the house will be held on April 02 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in the National Assembly and four provincial legislatures.

