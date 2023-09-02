27.9 C
Seven dead in Thatta van-truck collision

THATTA: In a horrific incident, at least seven people died in a collision between a van and truck near Kenjhar Lake in Thatta, ARY News reported. 

As per details, a van carrying fishermen collided with a truck near Kenjhar Lake, resulting in the death of seven people.

The rescue officials stated that four fishermen died on the spot, whereas one succumbed to injuries when he was being shifted to the hospital.

Furthermore, the van owner and one injured died when the ambulance carrying them got stuck in traffic due to protests against inflation and inflated electricity bills.

Earlier, at least five were killed and two others sustained injuries in van-truck collision near Ahmedwala on Lahore-Sargodha road.

As per details, a high-speed truck hit a van carrying family members which resulted in the death of five people including a woman and four men.

The Sargodha-bound van was going from Faisalabad when hit by the truck and the truck driver managed to escape the spot of accident.

In another incident, four people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Toba Tek Singh.

The accident occurred at Kamalia Road in Toba Tek Singh where a van hit a tractor-trolley, killing four persons including two women on the spot and injuring 10 others.

