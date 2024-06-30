Seven die, as picnickers’ coaster upturns near Mauripur truck stand

KARACHI: A coaster carrying picnickers upturned near Mauripur truck stand leaving seven persons dead, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“A coaster van was carrying people for picnic to Hawkes Bay, when it overturned near the new truck stand of Mauripur,” rescue sources said.

“Seven persons in the van including three children and three women died in the accident, while scores of others injured,” said rescue workers.

Three children died in mishap on the spot, while four others succumbed to their injuries while on the way to the hospital.

The rescue officials, police and local people gathered at the spot of the accident and dead bodies and injured trapped in the vehicle were removed from the van and transferred to the civil hospital.

Police said that the ill-fated coaster collided with a trailer suddenly emerged from a street. “Trailer driver has fled from the scene, while the trailer has been taken in custody,” police officials said.

The speedy coaster after colliding with the trailer hit the footpath, an eyewitness said.

There were 40 to 45 passengers in the coaster, the affected family members were residents of Azizabad, police said.

The deceased included three children, three women and a man, while scores of injured said to be in a precarious condition.

The deceased have been identified as Sakeen, 6 years, Zeenar 4 years, Kinza 10 years, Qadeer 14 years, Sughra 40 years, Saadia 45 years and a dead woman yet to be identified, rescuers said.