Seven goats die after eating poisonous fodder in Khanpur

KHANPUR: Seven goats of a peasant died due to poisonous fodder in Khanpur, a tehsil in Punjab’s district of Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Sheikh Abdul Sattar area of Khanpur, where seven goats of the peasant died soon after eating poisonous fodder.

The dead goats were worth Rs200,000. The PS Saddar have arrested the fodder seller on the complaint of the affected peasant.

In a separate incident, six goats of a man died due to poisonous fodder in Toba Tek Singh.

Muhammad Aslam had told the Jakhar police in an application that his goats entered the field of Saeed Ahmad who had poisoned the fodder to save it. He said the goats ate the fodder and died one after another.

He had requested police to register a case against the man who admitted that he had poisoned the fodder and made an announcement through the mosque’s loudspeaker asking people to keep their goats away. He said he had taken the measure to protect the sugarcane crop.

