25.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 11, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Seven injured in fire at Karachi’s govt hospital

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Seven persons sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out in the emergency centre of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, ARY news reported citing rescue sources.

According to details, a cylinder explosion triggered the fire in the emergency ward of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad situated in a densely populated area of Karachi.

The injured persons were rushed to another hospital. A Bomb Disposal Squad has also been called. The smoke filled the entire hospital, causing inconvenience for the patients and attendants.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Medical Superintendent of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad.

Kamran Tessori also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the fire incident

Read More: Karachi’s Arshi Shopping Mall inferno death toll rises to five

Earlier on 6th December 2023, at least five people died in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil where fire erupted in furniture shops and quickly expanded to residential units of Arshi Shopping Mall.

The fire was doused by the rescue workers after hours of struggle.

Rescue 1122 has confirmed the safe evacuation of 300 individuals from the affected building. Fortunately, no damage has been reported to nearby structures.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.