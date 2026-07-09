Seven injured in students brawl in Karachi University

KARACHI: In a clash between workers of two student groups on Thursday resulted in injuries to seven persons including the university teachers.

Police said that the clash amongst the students erupted after the workers of a group subjected the students of other group to violence. “The two sides also used sticks and batons against each other in the fighting”.

“Lady teachers of the university also sustained injuries during the fighting,” police said. The students were attacked at the university department.

The situation has been tense in the university, and more force has been summoned in the campus, officials said.