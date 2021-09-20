Upper Dir: Seven killed, 16 wounded in armed clash over construction of road

UPPER DIR: At least seven people were killed and sixteen others were injured in an armed clash between two groups during a jirga in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the police, the firing incident took place in Upper Dir’s area of Ganu Cham, where a jirga was going on to settle an old dispute between two groups.

Seven people lost their lives on the spot, while 16 others sustained bullet wounds. The injured and bodies have been moved to Upper Dir District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The death toll is feared to exceed, as the condition of the five injured is said to be critical. Police said a jirga was going on to settle an old dispute over the construction of a road between the two groups of the area.

Read more: Family killed over old dispute

Earlier in April, at least eight people including a woman and children had been shot dead during an armed clash in Jacobabad.

Multiple shootings had been reported in village Kalu Katohar, in the limits of PS Punhun Bhatti, Jacoababd. The cause of the brawl is said to be enmity between two tribes.