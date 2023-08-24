Seven killed in van-truck collision in Thatta

THATTA: At least seven people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a van-truck collision near Jharak in Thatta district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the passenger van was heading towards Thatta from Hyderabad when it collided with a truck near Jharak.

Two women, four men and a girl were among those who died in the accident.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured and bodies to Civil Hospital, Jhirk.

Those who were critically injured were shifted to a Hyderabad hospital after first aid.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam took notice of the incident and asked for a report from the Commissioner Hyderabad.

Dr. Muhammad Fakhr urged that immediate medical facilities should be provided to the injured in the accident.

At least nine people lost their lives in a roadside accident in Thatta on Tuesday.

The mishap took place in the Thatta area of Chalia where a truck and a van collided head-on, leaving nine people on board the van dead, according to police. Eight people died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.