Seven killed in Kabul airport chaos, says British military

KABUL: Seven Afghan nationals have been killed near Kabul’s international airport amid the chaos of people attempting to flee from the country after the Taliban takeover, citing the British military a media report said.

The UK defence ministry, however, did not further elaborate when the incident took place. Earlier, four people were reportedly crushed to death on Saturday at the airport.

The airport of the Afghanistan capital is filled with thousands of people trying to flee from the country amid uncertainty after the Taliban takeover of Kabul a week ago.

“The situation at the airport has been very chaotic where thousands have thronged”, the British military said.

There were shocking images of people clinging onto jets raised alarm over the slow evacuation process led by countries including the United States and Britain.

There have been incidents of stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds over the past few days.

The US embassy issued a new security warning, telling citizens not to travel to Kabul airport unless instructed by a US government representative.

The US has warned citizens to avoid Kabul airport amid concerns about the threat of attack by the Islamic State (IS) group.

President Joe Biden has warned he could not predict the outcome of one of the “most difficult airlifts in history”.