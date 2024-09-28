web analytics
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Seven laborers gunned down in Panjgur firing

PANJGUR: In a tragic incident, some unidentified gunmen gunned down seven laborers in Khudabadan – a locality in Panjgur District – Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the police officials, the laborers – originated from Punjab, were staying in a workers’ quarter when some unidentified armed men stormed the quarter and opened fire, killing them on the spot.

The deceased laborers hailed from Multan and surrounding areas.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to locate the attackers, meanwhile, the local police initiated the investigating to identify the motive behind the brutal attack.

